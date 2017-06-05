Barnesville Man Jailed After Alleged Home Invasion

A Barnesville man is in jail after allegedly entering a woman's house, while she was there, and stealing her purse.

Deputies rushed to the home of the 63-year-old woman on Johnson Ridge near Somerton.

Barnesville Police met them at the home, where they discovered Kyle Keiser, 30, resting under a tree.

Keiser jumped up and ran, and officials chased him on foot through the woods.

"After a really lengthy chase in the woods through briars, over a fence and stuff, Deputy Mitchell was able to apprehend and arrest the subject to which he was positively ID'd by the victim as being the person that went into her house and stole her purse," said Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas.

Both the deputy and the suspect were treated at Barnesville Hospital for injuries from the briars and rough terrain.

Keiser has been charged with aggravated burglary, resisting arrest and robbery.

His bond has been set $35,750.