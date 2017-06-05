W. Va. Delegates Re-Introduce Greyhound Bill

The fight over greyhound racing in West Virginia isn't over yet.

On Monday, nine members of the House of Delegates re-introduced the bill - "Discontinuing the West Virginia Greyhound Breeding Development Fund".

About two months ago, Governor Jim Justice came to Wheeling to make the huge announcement that he was going to veto Senate Bill 437.

As lawmakers remain in Charleston trying to dig the state out of a half-billion dollar deficit, nine lawmakers re-introduced the bill that would cut funding to the greyhound breeding development fund.

Local Delegate Erikka Storch said she is baffled that lawmakers think the bill can gain traction, and that she believes it's just being used as a scare tactic.

"To cut out 1,100 jobs in the district, it's craziness to me. It blows my mind! We want to talk about these deficits we have in our state, with these numbers, with this budget, lets get more people on unemployment, that makes a lot of sense, not at all!" said Storch.

Storch said it's crazy that lawmakers keep having the same conversations regarding the greyhound racing bill.

The bill is currently in the House Finance Committee.

