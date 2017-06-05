Representative Bill Johnson Responds To Recent Terror Attacks

People in the Ohio Valley have been reacting to the recent terror attacks. 7News reporter, Falicia Woody, spoke with Ohio Congressman Bill Johns on Monday about the recent London attacks, and he said this needs to stop.



He supports President Trump's stance on America's immigration policy because it's "for the safety and security of our own citizens." We asked Congressman Johnson about how the Internet plays a role, and he said as the world's leader in technology, we should be doing more to thwart the Islamic State's efforts in terms of recruitment. This is similar to the stance of the British Prime Minister, Theresa May. Overall, it's a global crisis that takes a community to fight against it.

He said, "It's an issue that the community of nations has got to come together. We got to get tougher, we got to be more coordinated, and we got to be willing to make the very, very tough decisions to identify this threat where it's generating before it has the chance to do the kind of things that it did in the U-K over the weekend."

The 3 terror attacks in the U-K over the past few months have totaled over 30 fatalities and over 100 people injured. Congressman Johnson says he uses the weight of his office to make sure the American people are safe and secure.

