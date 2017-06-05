Congressman Bill Johnson Visits Bellaire Middle School's After Hours Academy

One of Ohio's representatives visited a local school today where an after school and summer school program could be in financial jeopardy.

Congressman Bill Johnson made it very clear that this is a program worth saving and fighting for. After Hours Academy, or AHA, is an after-school/ summer school program and is a 21st century community learning center. The state of Ohio currently receives over $43-million dollars for the 21st century programs, but the funds are highly competitive.

Monday at Bellaire Middle, faculty reiterated to the congressman how important it is that they continue getting the grant money.

Johnson says he wholeheartedly agrees. He said, "I'm convinced this program works. This is one of those programs where we need to be very, very careful that we don't see go by the waste side because you can see these are confident young people. So something has happened here with them. That's pretty evident to me in a very positive way."

Congressman Johnson has also stated that he and his children and grandchildren are a public school products, so they understand how important education is. According to the Bellaire Middle school teachers, those students that attended the program have shown improvements in academic performance, homework completion, behavior, and social emotional skills.