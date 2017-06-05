Eat N Park Holding Fundraiser for Mother of Man Killed by Alleged Drunk Driver

It was just a little over a week ago that an alleged drunk driving accident took the life of a local 22-year-old.

Brandon Gates was out riding his motorcycle late on May 28 when he was hit head-on by Joshua Kraushaar, according to police.

Gates' mom Kelly has been an employee of the St. Clairsville Eat N Park for 14 years, and Tuesday afternoon, all servers tips will go toward helping to pay his final expenses.

"You know, she's always willing to help, she's always there when we need her, and her son was around here too, Brandon, a lot of people knew him, and it was really hard for a lot of people," said Assistant Manager Laquan Edwards.

"It really hit home, and there was a lot of tears shed that day, and now it still lingers in the air so what we want to do is we want to help her, you know, and our corporate, our company is doing the same. They're matching everything we get, so that's really nice," Edwards continued.

The fundraiser is being held Tuesday, June 6 at the St. Clairsville Eat N Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. All of the tips that are given to servers will be given to Kelly to help with Brandon's funeral.

A 39-year-old man from St. Clairsville is still recovering from his injuries.