CA Music House Hosts Family Fun Day

If you love music and you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, Heritage Port is the place to be.

CA Music house will be holding a Family Fun Day Sunday from 1 p.m. until 7:30.

There will be something for everyone including inflatables, face painting for the kids, and even a drum competition.

There will also be some giveaways, and of course plenty of live music including the C-A House Band.

"We have had both the family fun day and our music all over event at different venues, but this year, we decided to combine them and have them in one big awesome festival," said Melissa Cao.

"The CA House Band will be closing out the family fun event. There is going to be all types of music. There will even be a horn section. No matter what type of music you like, you're going to enjoy the set were going to play that night," said CA Music House Band member Eric Dulick.

Money raised from the inflatable rides will go toward the CA Music House Scholarship Fund. This is awarded to a high school senior who plans on going on to college with a music major.