British Prime Minister's Suggestion of Regulating Cyberspace Is Not Welcomed By Technology Experts

A crackdown on what people can say online--and who can say it--is what Prime Minister Theresa May is calling for, after this weekend's terror attacks in London.

She said, "We need to deprive the extremists of their safe spaces online."

Technologists are objecting to the idea for a number of reasons.

John Reasbeck, president of Omni Strategic Technologies, says in theory, we all want to stop terrorists and prevent loss of life.

"But I think it's naive to believe that security agencies are not already doing that," Reasbeck said. "Certainly U.S. Intelligence, foreign intelligence are already using data analytics to mine information."

Reasbeck says those communications are not being done in a way that is easy to detect.

"Terrorists have done a tremendous job--although you hate to give them credit--of using today's technology to be able to communicate across great distances," he noted. "And they use it in a way to mask where they truly are, to make it difficult for law enforcement to track them down."

The idea that they urge people online to slash strangers with knives and run them down with vehicles is extremely disturbing.

But he says the fault lies with those individuals, not the conduit of their communication.

"The Internet is not causing this," Reasbeck said, "The Internet is nothing more than a tool being used to disseminate information. And if it were not being done there, they would find other ways to communicate it."

He said every citizen witnessing wrongdoing has a responsibility to report it.

And he said the same goes for companies.

But mandating that Internet companies police the web may not be the best idea.

"You know the fear of Big Brother, and companies going through our information and being mandated to police traffic on the Internet is a slippery slope that I think we ought to stay away from," said Reasbeck.

He recalled that after 9-11, Americans were urged to get back to normal life.

And he said if we dramatically change our way of life, then the terrorists have won.