Marshall Co. Family Resource Networks Hold Annual Food Drive

The summer months can often be a tough time for area food pantries and soup kitchens.

However, a group of local businesses and non-profit organizations are joining together to help those in need.

The Marshall County Family Resource Networks annual food drive is underway. It's called "Hunger Doesn't Take a Summer Vacation," and it's taking place at the Moundsville Training Center inside the Former West Virginia Penitentiary.

On Monday, 32 teams or organizations dropped of items that will be distributed Tuesday. Individual donations can still be dropped off tomorrow between the hours of 9 a.m. and Noon.

"We are needing canned fruits, we are needing items that can go in pack-pack programs for the schools. Items that maybe your traditional items, things like peanut butter. Items like that would be really helpful," said director Stacie Dei.

"It's exciting. It's exciting to come here and see how much the whole community has given," said Lee Ann Wainwright with the Chevron Corp.

The goal is to raise 10,000 pounds of food for this year's drive. Providing refreshments for the day was Alex's Lemonade Stand, The Foundation for Childhood Cancer.