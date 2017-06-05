Legal Expert Weighs In on Cosby Case

It is one of the most anticipated trials of the year, and it started Monday.

Comedian Bill Cosby is in court to answer to charges of aggravated indecent assault in a case that dates back more than a decade. The jury is not expected to hear from Cosby during the trial, but they will hear testimony from Andrea Constand. She is the former Temple employee, alleging she was drugged and sexually assaulted her in Cosby's suburban Philadelphia home 13 years ago.

The jury will also hear from a second, unidentified woman, who says she was also assaulted by Cosby.

7News Legal Expert Diana Crutchfield, from Berry, Kessler, Crutchfield, Taylor & Gordon, offers some insight into this controversial case, "It's a high-profile case that everyone is watching.You have the actor who everyone remembers as the kind father figure on TV and you have what everyone has heard about the actor, a man who is alleged to have sexually assaulted many women. Although this is a case about one woman. That woman who says Bill Cosby drugged and violated her at a Los Angeles hotel bungalow two decades ago is testifying right now in his sexual assault trial. Kelly Johnson wiped back tears Monday as she described the 1996 encounter. She said she lost consciousness soon after Cosby pressured her to take a large white pill. Cosby's trial stems from an alleged assault on another woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004, but prosecutors were allowed to call Johnson as a witness because her allegations are similar."

Of course, Cosby will not be taking the stand during the trial which has many people questioning if that's the right move, "Since the jury won't ever hear from Cosby it may put doubt in their mind as to why he's not taking the stand. but the jury is to consider only what is presented to them. They have to take only the testimony they have heard during this case. Whether he testifies or not can't have any bearing on this," Crutchfield said.