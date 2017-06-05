Case of the Missing Money Continues in Ohio County

The Ohio County Board of Education held their first discussion about the missing money from Wheeling Park High School, Monday night.

Last week 7News reported that nearly $3,000 was missing from an office safe at the School. According to Ohio County School Board member, Shane Mallett, the incident is an unfortunate mistake that is costing the students.

Monday, the board went into executive session to discuss the matter and try to find out what happened to the nearly $3,000 that has gone missing. The board has not taken any action in the case, but the investigation is ongoing.

Mallett said a key piece of evidence that could help them to fully understand the situation doesn't exist, "We have lots of cameras up at that high school. They came in through a back way, a back hallway, in which there was no camera. So, what we have learned tonight was, is that there is no video of it. So, hopefully; that, you know, they can 'beat the bushes', and get some statements from some people, or some people that we knew were in the area," Mallett said.

Mallett adds the administrators thought they were submitting an official report to police when they reviewed security video with the school's resource officer. He said the board has reviewed policies and procedures, changing them where necessary so this type of incident won't happen again.