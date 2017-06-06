Two Arrested After Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Discovery

Two people were arrested on Wheeling Island Tuesday morning after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs.

Officers pulled over Erica Shaffer, 19, of Powhatan Point, and Antonio Levi Cunningham, 40, in the alley of S. Penn and S. Broadway Street, when the two began to act suspicious.

Officers reportedly noticed a rock-like substance in the car, and began to search the car. The search led to the discovery of 3.65 grams of crack cocaine. Less than one gram of heroin, and a couple thousand dollars in cash were also found.

Both were charged with possession with intent to deliver. Shaffer was also arrested for obstructing an officer, and Cunningham was also arrested for driving revoked DUI.

Both Shaffer and Cunningham were uncooperative with officers, and remain in Northern Regional Jail.