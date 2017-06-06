Ohio County Sheriffs Warn Residents of Phone Scam

Ohio County Sheriffs are warning residents of the latest phone scam.

Sheriffs report that residents of Ohio County have been receiving phone calls from a Lt. Perry with the Ohio County Sheriff's Office civil process division.

The phone number is not associated with the sheriff's office, and begins with 400. The person leaves a voicemail to call in regards to a civil matter that needs to be addressed.

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office does not have a Lt. Perry, and residents should disregard this scam.