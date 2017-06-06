Ohio County Sheriffs Warn Residents of Phone Scam - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Ohio County Sheriffs Warn Residents of Phone Scam

Posted: Updated:

Ohio County Sheriffs are warning residents of the latest phone scam.

Sheriffs report that residents of Ohio County have been receiving phone calls from a Lt. Perry with the Ohio County Sheriff's Office civil process division.

The phone number is not associated with the sheriff's office, and begins with 400. The person leaves a voicemail to call in regards to a civil matter that needs to be addressed.

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office does not have a Lt. Perry, and residents should disregard this scam.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.