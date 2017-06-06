One of Four Suspects in Smith Mart Robbery to Appear in Court - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

One of Four Suspects in Smith Mart Robbery to Appear in Court

One of four suspects who police say made up a story about being robbed at Smith Mart in Moundsville is expected to be in court on Tuesday.

Dallas Sells, along with Betty, Alice, and Angel Sells turned themselves in last month after Betty called police to say she was robbed at gunpoint.

While police were investigating, they found Betty's story did not match surveillance tapes.  

Authorities recovered $6,500 in cash. 

ADDITIONAL INFO: Four Suspects Charged In Moundsville Staged Robbery

All four women were charged with conspiracy and grand larceny, and Betty was charged with falsely reporting an emergency incident.

Dallas is expected to appear before the Magistrate at 2:45 p.m.

