K9 Seminar Prepares Officers for Real-Life Situations

In life or death situations on the streets, trainings like the Iron Dog K9 Street Tactics are preparing officers to handle all types of situations, no questions asked.

Ten officers from across the Ohio Valley, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia are training on real-life situations, such as apprehending a suspect on the streets.

"We're trying to make sure that they're used to going into vehicles if they need to, they're going down under things if they need to, they are ready to actually apprehend suspects that might not be moving," said Iron Dog K9 owner and operator Paul Ludwig.

Officers say that they have seen a difference in their dogs while on the job thanks to trainings like this.

"I get calls after we go through the seminars, usually within a week, that someone was able to use a technique and said it worked really well. I found a guy during a track and the dog actually apprehended someone or they found someone. So, it's a great feeling for me because I feel like it is something that people are taking with them and they are using it everyday," Ludwig said.

Officers say the training has also made a difference in the community.

"Hopefully it brings a feeling of safety for the entire Ohio Valley, to know that there are dogs from Wheeling, there are dogs from Ohio County Sheriff's Office, and Hancock County Sheriff's Office that are here and practicing these skills and will be able to go out, and then in their regular training groups go and work on these situations all year round not just for the 3 days that they're here in Wheeling," said Corporal Pugh.

The training will run until Wednesday, June 7th.