Events Moved Due to Wheeling Island Stadium Repairs

A total of 18 sporting events are being moved while repairs are being done to the Wheeling Island Stadium.

Because of the repairs, the football team will only be playing one home game at the stadium. The rest of the games will be away or will be held at West Liberty University.

According to officials, the only game that will be played at the Wheeling Island Stadium will be on October 27th.

The repairs come after concrete slabs were found shifted in the stadium

In fact the football team will only play ONE home game at Wheeling Island Stadium, the rest will be away or at West Liberty University.



Bids are still out for work, and are due by next Friday.