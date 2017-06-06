Email: fwoody@wtrf.com | Phone: (304) 230-6253 | Facebook: Falicia Woody | Twitter: FaliciaWTRF

Falicia Woody joined the Stormtracker 7 team in January 2017. Before moving to the Ohio Valley, Falicia was a meteorologist at WOAY-TV in Oak Hill, WV. She is originally from Atlanta, GA and has lived in four other states across the country. She graduated in May 2016 with her Bachelor's Degree in Atmospheric Sciences and her Associate's Degree in Electronic Journalism Arts from Lyndon State College in Vermont.

At Lyndon State, Falicia worked for the Vermont Center for Community Journalism (VCCJ-News 7), a student-run news station broadcasting to the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. She was also a Lead Weather Forecaster for the Vermont Department of Transportation. Falicia completed two summer internships at WSB-TV in Atlanta, GA and KOB-TV in Albuquerque, NM.

Falicia was first bitten by the weather bug when she experienced a tornado warning in her area during Hurricane Ivan in 2004. Ever since then, her favorite weather phenomenon is hurricanes and even inspired her to write her senior thesis research on hurricane flooding risk communication.

In her free time, Falicia enjoys dancing, watching football, exploring local restaurants, traveling, and taking nature pictures.