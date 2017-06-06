City of Wheeling Looks to Rehab Purchased Property - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

City of Wheeling Looks to Rehab Purchased Property

An empty field on Wheeling Island is set to be transformed.

City Council passed their second vote to purchase a piece of property right by the Suspension Bridge on Tuesday.

The property was previously owned by the state of West Virginia and then purchased by an individual.

The city is looking to rehab the property and even build a park.

"I'd love to see the build up to a small park, maybe add some boat ramps or things like that, canoe landings," said councilman Ken Imer.

Council members complimented city manager Bob Herron who negotiated the purchase down to $91,000.

