Wheeling Parking Violation Fines Increase July 1

WHEELING, W. Va. --- Drivers in Wheeling will begin to see an increase in ticket fines starting July 1st.

According to the City of Wheeling Police Department, as well as the civilian parking enforcement officers, the increase will impact both metered and non-metered parking areas throughout the city in an effort to control the numerous parking infractions.

Law enforcement officers and civilian park enforcement officers will begin to chalk tires at metered and non-metered parking area. Non-metered parking areas will be clearly marked with a sign.

The enforcement will not be restricted to the downtown business district. These short-term parking zones are designed to create turnover in parking, and are not meant to be long-term parking throughout the day.

The turnover is critical to downtown businesses, as non-metered parking zones are designed for business clients and customers.

City ordinance requires that vehicles be moved after the allotted amount of time. For example, a vehicle is only permitted to park at a one-hour meter for one-hour at most. Once that time expires, the vehicle must be moved, or be fined. The only way to tell if a vehicle is parked beyond its allotted time is to chalk tires. The chalk used does not leave long-term marks on the tires and aids the officers in carrying out their responsibilities.

All fines, if not paid in 30 days, will double. The following are the ticket violation prices:

METER OVERTIME PARKING $10 METER OVERTIME 2ND VIOLATION $20 METER IMPROPER PARKING $10 FIRE HYDRANT $100 BUS ZONE NO CHANGE - $25 LOADING ZONE $25 WRONG SIDE FOR STREET SWEEPER NO CHANGE - $10 NO PARKING SIGN $25 OBSTRUCTING TRAFFIC – ALLEY $25 OBSTRUCTING TRAFFIC – STREET NO CHANGE - $25 SCHOOL ZONE $25 TIME LIMITED $10 WRONG WAY NO CHANGE - $20 OVERWEIGHT TRUCKS $50 SIDEWALK $25 DRIVEWAYS $25 YELLOW LINE $25 HANDICAP ZONE NO CHANGE - $100 UNATTACHED TRAILORS $50

Fines can be paid in the City’s Finance Office on the first floor of the City-County Building or online with the addition of a small fee (https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/wheelingwv).