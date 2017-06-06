Telemarketers Want Permission For "Ringless Voicemail"

Telemarketers want to be able to call your cell phone without your phone ringing.

That way, you couldn't answer and hang up.

Their message would go straight to your voicemail.

It's called "Ringless Voicemail" and they're asking the FCC to allow it.

Diana Mey of Wheeling, who was the driving force behind the historic Do Not Call list, has some strong feelings about this.

She says "Ringless Voicemail" could fill up your phone's in-box every day.

Mey says one doctor says it could crowd out messages from his patients.

Another man with a pay-as-you-go phone says it would mean a hefty bill.

"He pays twenty cents a call for every voicemail he listens to," noted Mey.

She says anyone with an elderly parent or a loved one in the hospital needs to get their "real" messages, not robo-calls.

"They fill up your in-box and then it will come to a point where some people only have so much space in their in-box, then no more messages are accepted, so you're liable to miss a message that you really need to get," she said.

Mey predicts, if this goes through, the average cell phone owner will have to listen to--and delete--our voicemail messages several times a day.

"The telemarketers, according to the FCC, are blasting out about 2.4 million robo-calls to consumers a month," Mey said. "Can you imagine what you would have to deal with if all those calls went directly to your voicemail? It could be a nightmare. Your phone would no longer be of use to you."

She says 200 million phone numbers are on the Do Not Call list.

But if Ringless Voicemail is allowed, it won't protect them.

They'll get those robo-call voicemails anyway.

So will people who pay for call-blocking services.

And she said, in a society that's divided on many issues, there's one thing we all tend to agree on.

"The hatred of marketing calls on our cell phones is probably the number one thing that has brought us all together," Mey said.

The official public comment period expired, but Mey says she has learned comments are still being accepted by the FCC.

To voice your opinion, log on to www.fcc.gov/ecfs/filings/express.

Enter 02-278 in the field for "Proceedings," and type your comments at the bottom of the page.