Belmont County Animal Shelter Holds Event to Promote Adoption

The Belmont County Animal Shelter is full to the brim.

Shelter Director Angela Hatfield said that's not unusual for this time of year.

Hatfield said irresponsible owners don't spay or neuter their pets, and this is kitten and puppy season.

The shelter is seeking the public's help to make sure those dogs and cats get loving homes, and will be kicking off their Make A Difference campaign, running through June and July.

"We're hoping that individuals who are seeing this will come out and adopt. We do have significant discounts. And we're also hoping that people will step forward to volunteer here at the shelter and to also come and be a foster parent to these animals until they can get to that forever home," Hatfield said.

They have many purebred dogs, including a Great Pyrenees, a Beagle, Australian Shepherd, two Yorkshire Terriers, a German Shepherd, and two Mastiffs, one of which weighs 194 pounds!

The shelter says they'll have special discounts for the next two months, in addition to the senior citizen and veterans discounts which are in place all year round.

You can call the shelter at (740) 695-4708.