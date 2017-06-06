New Developments in W. Va. Budget

West Virginia's budget situation may be a lot better than first thought.

On Tuesday, the Governor's office said the state will take in $170-million more next year than was first projected.

A big reason is the multi-million dollar increase in the state's coal and gas severance tax.

Despite the good news, lawmakers are sharply divided about whether to cut the state's income tax by 20-percent.

"The best way to stimulate jobs, growth, and the economy is to put the people of West Virginia in control of their paycheck. And so the Senate Republicans are very focused on reducing personal income tax," said State Sen. Mitch Carmichael.

"We don't believe that reducing the income tax by just 7-percent or 6.5-percent, is going to make any surmountable difference. And in order to do that you're just going to put the budget further in the hole," said State Sen. Roman Prezioso.

Some lawmakers are now saying the sales tax should stay at or near 6-percent, and that any reduction in the income tax should be limited to 7-percent.

There is also talk of funding road repairs through DMV fees and bonds only, without any gas tax increase.

All these are just suggestions, and nothing final has been decided.