Wheeling City Council Approves Resolution to Improve Downtown

Wheeling City Council making some big decisions on Tuesday, affecting the future of the city and everyone who calls it home.

One of those decisions is the passing of a resolution to improve another part of downtown.

That resolution will allow City manager Bob Herron to negotiate with Grow Ohio Valley on the lease of space inside the Intermodal Center.

The idea is to create a year-round indoor farmer's market in the vacant portion of the building.

Not only would the farmer's market drastically improve the space, but it would provide access to fresh locally grown food and a new business opportunity for local farmers.

"What it will do is create a real economic marketplace for agricultural produces to invest in extended season growing technologies so things like high tunnels and greenhouses and hydroponics and other things," said Jake Dougherty, the Director at Wheeling Heritage.

"This will incentivize them to do so because they'll have a place to take their produce in the winter time in what is traditionally the off season and sell their food," he added.

Council also approved expanding the living requirements for city employees. They can now live anywhere.

Before this change, employees had to live in Ohio County or in a small part of Brooke or Marshall Counties.

Wheeling Police and Fire employees still need to live within 45 road miles of the city building.