Wheeling Dog Park Taking Shape

The Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park at Tunnel Green in Wheeling is starting to take shape.

The grass seed has sprouted, the fencing is up, and the concrete entry pad is complete.

Founder Jeremy Morris said the park is set to open later this summer.

He says the grass will need to mature, and that will depend on continued good weather.

So dog owners can't reach for the leash yet! There are still no gates on the fences, and the grass is too young to walk on.

Stay with 7News for updates on the dog park.