Murray Energy Sues New York Times for "False and Defamatory Statements"

Murray Energy and its five West Virginia subsidiaries filed a lawsuit on Tuesday that looks to hold the New York Times accountable for what it calls "false and defamatory statements" in an article dating back to April 24 and 25, 2017.

Murray Energy said they are seeking to recover damages for the harm caused by the "Money Talked Loudest at Trump's Inaugural" article.

The company said The New York Times falsely accuses Robert Murray of lying about the cause of a 2007 mine collapse that killed nine people. It also falsely implies that the Murray Energy organization was found guilty of a significant number of violations outside of industry compliance, according to the lawsuit.

In a news release by the company it said data shows the triggering event for the mine collapse was an earthquake. According to the U.S. Attorney for Utah, "they were unable to demonstrate, given the evidence, a

direct connection between the violation and the fatal mine collapse."

The New York Times also made no attempt to provide a full portrayal of Murray Energy's true safety record, or make any mention of the company's efforts toward insuring mine safety, according to the suit. It also said that no one at the New York Times attempted to call Mr. Murray or contact anyone at the organization to fact check any of the statements they made in the article.

Murray Energy is the largest coal mining employer in the state of West Virginia, and according to recent studies, every one mining job is responsible for $1.2 million in economic output and $6.3 million in economic activity.