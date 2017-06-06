RV Park Construction to Begin Immediately in Moundsville

It was a debate to develop a new RV park or do much-needed renovations to a community pool.

That's what had people showing up and speaking out Tuesday evening at the Moundsville City Council meeting. Officials are trying to figure out a way to draw in new tax revenue for the city, but could it cost them the Four Seasons Pool?

Things got heated over the topic at the city council meeting and not everyone is pleased with the decision that was made. During the Moundsville City Council meeting, a number of people spoke before Council expressing their thoughts in regard to the RV park. Those who oppose are passionate for a couple of reasons, one being the children the second being finances, "I don't think it is the business of the city to compete with other ongoing businesses in town. I don't believe the city can run an RV park properly, they don't have the experience to do so," said Frank Boso, a resident who opposed the RV park.

After hearing comments from the public and also discussing it among themselves in open forum, City Council did approve that the 25 site RV park will be constructed immediately, "As you heard tonight, we're going to work on our parks, and our ball fields and make renovations on our walking trails, as well the pool," said Moundsville Mayor, Eugene Saunders.

The site will go into a six-acre plot of land that is owned by the city near river front park. Mayor Eugene Saunders has proposed that some of the money come back to the city, "That's the offer that made to council. 60 - 40, 40% would go back to the city and 60% would go to the Park and Recreation Department."

Some have their concerns though because it 1% sales tax increase was implemented back in 2015 with the idea that a portion of that money would go back to parks and rec. People who oppose the RV park said they want to know exactly where that money is going from the sales tax increase, "I think we ought to hold their feet to the fire on that and find out how much money is actually coming in from the one percent sales tax increase that was levied on the citizens and see where that money is going," said Frank Boso.

The motion passed on a 4-3 vote. The park will start off offering 25 sites for lodging and in the future, it could expand. The hope is that the money drawn in from this investment will allow the city to make needed renovations to the Four Seasons Pool.