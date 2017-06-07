Police Investigate Two Men Shot, One Killed in Bellaire

Bellaire Police are currently investigating a shooting.

According to Police Chief Mike Kovalyk, two men were shot, and one is now dead after an incident on 42nd and Noble Streets early Wednesday morning.

Details are limited at this time. According to police, one man was found dead in a doorway of 4157 Noble Street.

A second man was injured and found bloody, lying in the area of 42nd and Noble. He is currently in the hospital with critical injuries.

Chief Kovalyk reported that several people have been detained.

No names or ages have been released at this time, but police do report that both men are from Wheeling.

Ohio BCI and Bellaire Police are on the scene.

BCI agents were using a drone to take aerial photos of the crime scene.

Neighbors reported that they are "scared in their own neighborhood", due to the people moving in from out of town, and strange people in and out of houses all of the time.

They say that it is a shame what has happened in their own neighborhood.

Police Chief Mike Kovalyk said that police do not believe the public is in danger, and does believe the victims were targeted.

