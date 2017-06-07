Police: Two people shot, one dead in Bellaire

Bellaire Police are currently investigating a shooting.

According to Police Chief Mike Kovalyk, two men were shot, and one is now dead after an incident on 42nd and Noble Streets early Wednesday morning.

Details are limited at this time. According to police, one man was found dead in a doorway of a residence in the alley.

A second man was injured and found bloody, lying in the street. He is currently in the hospital with critical injuries.

Chief Kovalyk reported that several people have been detained.

No names or ages have been released at this time, but police do report that both men are from Wheeling.

