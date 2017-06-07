Nurses get BOGO burritos or other entrees at Chipotle June 14 - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Nurses get BOGO burritos or other entrees at Chipotle June 14

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Chipotle is showing its appreciation for nurses by offering a buy one, get one free deal for those in the profession on June 14.

Nurses just have to bring a valid ID into any United States or Canada location on Wednesday to get BOGO burritos, burrito bowls, salads, or tacos.

The deal is not valid on online, mobile, or fax orders, or combined with other coupons and promotions, the restaurant chain says.

Get all the details on this tasty “Code Burrito” promotion at Chipotle’s website. 

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.