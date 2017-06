A $43.7 million program was approved by the Belmont County Commissioners on Wednesday.

The money will be used for improvements to the water and sewer treatment systems throughout the county to provide a "safe and reliable water supply."

They'll be replacing and improving two plants and stations, along with other needed upgrades to the system.

Commissioner Mark Thomas said the debt payment won't have a large impact on residents if they have a minimum water and sewer usage per month.