Bond Raised for Man Involved in Alleged Burglary

The suspect in a Somerton home invasion remains in jail, and his bond has been raised.

Kyle Keiser, 30, of Barnesville is now charged with aggravated burglary and felony theft.

His bond, which was originally $35,000, in now $100,000 after he went before a judge.

Keiser allegedly entered the home of a 63-year-old woman while she was there, and stole her purse.

Sheriff Dave Lucas said home invasions in which the victims are at home, have suddenly become all too common.

"Twenty, thirty years ago, a typical criminal would do everything in their power to avoid human contact. Now it doesn't matter. You know, stealing and getting money, you know a lot of times it could be alcohol or drug related," said Sheriff Lucas.

Deputies found Keiser under a tree before he jumped up and ran into the woods.

He was captured after a foot chase, in which both Keiser and the deputy were injured by the thick brush and rough terrain.

His preliminary hearing is set for June 13 at 1 p.m.