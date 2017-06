These four little kittens are looking for a home! They're 11-weeks-old, and come from the same litter. Our friends at the Brooke County Animal Shelter brought three girls and a little boy to be featured on our noon show. If you're interested in giving one (or all!) of these little kittens a home for just $25, visit the Brooke County Animal Shelter, or call (304) 394-0800.