Huntington Man Arrested for Pimping Underage Teen

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A Huntington man has been arrested on a felony and misdemeanor charge after having sexual encounters with a runaway girl from Chicago, Illinois.

The 16-year-old victim from Chicago, Illinois stated in an interview that she met 39-year-old David Pelfrey, of Huntington, on the internet.

She then traveled to West Virginia to stay with Pelfrey and role play various sexual encounters. While doing so, Pelfrey was aware of the victim selling herself to other men for sexual encounters and took some of the money from these encounters.

Pelfrey also admitted to meeting her on Facebook and having sex with her after she had moved in with him.