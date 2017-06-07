Magnone House offers housing for women in addiction recovery

Women in the process of addiction recovery now have another resource in the Ohio Valley.

The Magnone House was purchased by the YWCA and opened about three weeks ago.

It is a non-treatment recovery facility that provides safe housing to women being treated for addiction issues.

The house is part of the WIND program with the YWCA, which stands for Women Inspired in New Directions.

The Magnone House has six beds and houses women from all over the state.

"In addiction recovery, one of the things you find successful is if you take people away from persons, places, and things that either enabled them, led to their use, triggered them, those types of things," said WIND Director Laura Albertini-Weigel.

The program is six months to a year, and women must be referred to be considered. Anyone can make a referral if they know a woman seeking help in her recovery.

If you would like to make a referral, call 304-232-0511.