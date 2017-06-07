Urban Mission Offers Free Summer Lunches

In Jefferson County, Urban Mission Ministries is serving free lunch to children thanks to the Ohio Department of Education's Summer Food Service Program.

Throughout the summer, the Urban Mission will host lunch at three sites in Steubenville and one in Wintersville.

Free lunches will then be served from 12-1, Monday through Friday, followed by an activity and snack.

Food Program Director Cynthia Lytle said this program is important because many kids don't eat over the summer.

And the program's success is because of the graciousness of the community.

"Many people send in donations to us, that helps us, kind of, fund the program. We're also looking for donations for our snack time to go along with our activity, and we are in need of volunteers. So, if anybody wants to volunteer, they can just either show up at a site or they can call us in advance and see how they can help," said Lytle.

This is the second year the Urban Mission has been a sponsor, and they're already seeing a great turn out.

On the very first day, the Wintersville location fed nearly 50 kids.

But officials say they're still in need of donations.

A gift of $10 will sponsor a week's worth of meals for one child.