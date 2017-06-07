Grave of boy who killed himself opened to retrieve computer

CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say the grave of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself after his mother says he was bullied at school was opened to remove a computer tablet sought by investigators.



The Hamilton County Coroner's Office says Gabriel Taye's grave was opened Wednesday to remove the tablet for the county prosecutor's office. The coroner's office says the body couldn't be re-examined, but wouldn't comment further.



The family's attorneys say the mother buried the tablet with him "to make sure he had something to play with in heaven."



The attorneys say she learned her son was bullied after seeing an email a Cincinnati police detective wrote describing the scene outside a boys' bathroom where the attorneys say he was knocked unconscious. He hanged himself days later at his home in January.

