Brooke County and Hammond PSD Merger One Step Closer

Statistics show that most small, public service districts in West Virginia are having financial difficulties, which means it's harder to make repairs to old facilities and infrastructure.

Brooke County along with the PSD is trying to change this through a merger.

Brooke County Commission has voted to proceed with merging Hammond and Brooke County's public service districts. This comes after P-S-D officials voted on the idea last month.

Officials believe merging the two will increase the area's chances for more grant funding, which is desperately needed to make repairs.

Currently, Hammond has no sewage and needs to update old facilities. Brooke County needs some new updates as well.

Brooke County Commissioner Tim Ennis believes the merger can help by increasing the number of customers.

"This could be very beneficial to both the Brooke County Public Service District customers and the Hammond Public Service customers. Upgrades need to happen and upgrades aren't going to happen by them being stand alone agencies," Ennis said.

Ennis also says now that Brooke County has approved the merger, it will be sent to the state and a public hearing will be held to decide if it's the best decision for the people of Brooke County.

Of course, officials say they won't hear anything for the next three to six months, but they're remaining hopeful.