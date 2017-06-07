Residents Start Petition Against RV Park

New details after Moundsville City Council approved to build a new City-Owned RV Park near Riverfront Park during their meeting Tuesday.

After the story went up on our WTRF 7News Facebook page, people immediately started expressing their frustrations. During the city council meeting, people spoke up from all sides of the issue, for, against, and indifferent, but ultimately city council approved the measure 4-3, to begin construction immediately.

There has even been an online petition started against the park. In less than 24-hours the petition on change.org has gotten more than 400 signatures.

Some people say they will take the petition to City Council to show them how their constituents feel, although they say it won't make a difference.

The city said they are building the new lodging site in an effort to bring in more money to make needed improvements around the city.

