'Wish Upon a Cure' Friday in Moundsville

People from all of the Ohio Valley will 'Wish Upon A Cure' this week.

The Marshall County Relay for Life is this Friday, June 9th, with the opening ceremony starting at 6 p.m. at Monarch Stadium. The event helps to bring in money for the American Cancer Society to continue research to one bring an end to the awful disease.

If you've ever been to one of these events, you know how emotional it is when we celebrate those who have conquered cancer, with the survivors walk, if you've never witnessed it you should come out.

7News anchor Tate Blanchard is proud to be the emcee this year and he hopes you all come out and join them for a fun night dedicated to fighting back against cancer.

For more information on the event, visit the Marshall County Relay for Life event page on Facebook.