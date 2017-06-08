Officials Warn Residents of Jury Duty Scam Calls

There is a specific Jury duty fraud scam going on in Ohio County.

Circuit Clerk Brenda Miller said that one woman was called on her phone, and was told that she missed jury duty. The woman was then told that she needed to pay over $1,000 or be arrested for missing jury duty.

Miller said that the victim was kept on the phone until she actually went to the bank to purchase money cards to pay over the phone. She was told to drop off these cards at the Ohio County courthouse.

While still on the phone, the scammer reportedly told her that there was an altercation at the courthouse, and asked for her to give the purchased card numbers over the phone so that she didn't run into the altercation.

If you miss jury duty, a deputy from the sheriff's department will deliver a warrant to you.

Anyone can call Circuit Clerks office at any time to check on jury duty status.