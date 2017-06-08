Parents plead to charges in boy's fatal shooting of sister

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - The parents of a 2-year-old Ohio girl fatally shot by her 6-year-old brother have pleaded to misdemeanor charges in the death.



Twenty-seven-year-old Turhan Johnson, of Toledo, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide Wednesday in a Toledo courtroom for failing to secure a handgun.

Twenty-three-year-old Kayla Johnson pleaded no contest to obstruction of official business for lying to police and cleaning up evidence from the shooting.



Turhan Johnson, the father of the girl and stepfather of the boy, said he left the gun in his pocket when he went to bed after returning home from a 14-hour security guard shift in December. He said gunshot woke him up.

The couple's daughter, Journi, was shot in the head.



Turhan Johnson's attorney declined to comment Thursday. Kayla Johnson's attorney didn't respond to messages seeking comment.

