New Details in Deadly Bellaire Shooting

Police identify the dead man as 34-year-old Joshua Gorayeb and the injured man as 34-year-old Thomas Grubba, both of Wheeling.

Officials say a total of five people went to the house at 4157 Noble Street Rear at 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Two of them got shot.

Joshua Gorayeb, shot fatally in the head, was sent to Licking County for autopsy.

Thomas Grubba, shot once in the chest, is in serious condition at OVMC.

"We know he had surgery yesterday, but we don't know any other details about his condition," said Police Chief Mike Kovalyk.

The woman who lived in the house, 52-year old Lola Eden, is jailed--not for the shootings--but for drug trafficking, evidence tampering and obstructing justice.

Police say they know the identity of the shooter.

"We're in communication with that individual," noted the chief.

Kovalyk says charges are pending.

He says they found the gun, and he says Ohio BCI&I crime scene crews used their drone to examine the scene from above.

Three other people--a mix of males and females--went to the house with the two men who got shot, and police want to see them.

"They need to come to us and clear up any questions we have regarding the incident itself," Kovalyk said.

The exact circumstances of this pre-dawn visit are still unclear.

The chief says it's being portrayed by some as a break-in, but that may or may not be true.

The chief says one thing is clear.

"About every one of them, in some way or other, have had interaction with drug activity," he noted.

He says his condolences go out to the families of the dead and injured.

"But when someone is involved in drug activity, this is what sometimes happens," he concluded.