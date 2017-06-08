People react to Former FBI Director's testimony

Much like what we've seen throughout the investigation people are split on their thoughts on Former FBI Director James Comey's testimony.

Some are happy Comey is speaking openly in front of the Senate, while others think he's just upset for being fired and betraying President Trump's trust.

One man told 7News reporter Nick Conigliaro he believes they're taking it too far at this point. He continued to say Comey should not be testifying against the President and blasting him on the national media, distracting them from the "real issues" like healthcare.

Another woman we spoke with disagrees, saying Comey seemed very trustworthy.

"I think it's good that he's testifying in an open hearing before the Senate; the American people have a right to hear the truth," said Moundsville resident Barbara Scott. "There's been a lot of speculation, and I think it's only proper that the American public gets to hear from his own mouth what he said happened."

Scott went on to say she believes a few things Comey said towards private meetings with Mr. Trump seemed very suspicious for an acting President. While one Ohio Valley elected official believes it went as expected.

"I didn't see anything that was like explosively unexpected," West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito tells 7News. "I think mostly what I heard was him detailing and talking about the memos he wrote and emails that he had written to describe his uncomfort, his impressions of the president of what he was really asking. I think that kind of fills out the picture a lot more from what we've seen."

Other people told 7News they've basically just had enough of everything involving the Russian allegations, and believe the government needs to either do something or drop it.