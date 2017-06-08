Officials Discuss Circulating Rumors After Hospital Purchase

Since Alecto Healthcare took ownership of OVMC and East Ohio Regional Hospital, there have been some concerns about personnel changes there.

Rumors have been swirling that doctors and nurses have been let go.

But hospital officials said that simply is not the situation.

Officials said they will no longer have hospital-employed physicians on board.

They said their system is new and different, and that doctors will now be employed by the Ohio Valley Medical Group.

But they said no doctors are being "let go."

They said a few are making the decision to leave on their own.

"There have been a couple physicians who left by attrition, which is planned. But nothing, uh, there has not been any wholesale releasing of anybody. Physicians will continue to practice as they choose in their offices. They may have a different arrangement with Alecto than they did before, but they are being provided with the opportunity and encouragement to stay in this community," said Dr. John Holloway, Chief Medical Officer at OVMC Alecto.

Officials said their physician group was created to provide doctors and their offices the resources they need to provide quality care in a timely fashion, and that they will be relocating some providers to maximize staff and resources.