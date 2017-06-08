Residents Outraged Over Unlicensed Salvage Yard

People living in New Martinsville are outraged as issues continue to grow over what they say is an "unlicensed" salvage yard.

Locals say the issue has been going on for more than a decade, and a state inspector has come in to investigate, declaring the yard illegal.

Neighbors also say the yard is keeping them from accessing their backyards and garages, and has caused significant declines in property value.

New Martinsville Street Commissioner Gary Willey said that he's filed complaints to the state, but now it's time for the City to get involved.

"We got to stay on this because if we back off nothing will get done. It will just keep on going and keep getting worse," said Willey.

New Martinsville City Officials are getting involved.

They plan to enforce city codes and to claim eminent domain.