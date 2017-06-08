Law Enforcement across West Virginia Gather for Training

Neglect. Dog fighting. Animal sexual abuse.

These are the types of animal cruelty cases that happen across the country every week, if not every day.

The Humane Society of the United States wants to change this reality and is doing so by training law enforcement officials who may encounter animal cruelty situations.

"Different law enforcement officers need to be able to investigate the different types of cases for animal cruelty properly. They need to know what types of things to look for when they're looking at these. Even if they're there for a different type of case, whether it be child abuse or elder abuse, the animal cruelty could also be a factor that comes in," said Wetzel County Assistant Prosecutor Justin Craft.

Police officers, dog wardens, prosecutors and others from across the state, came together for a free training, which West Virginia State Director for the Humane Society Heather Severt believes was very important.

Currently, there is no standardized animal cruelty investigation training for law enforcement.

"We want to help give them a chance to start off on the right foot and to hopefully be proactive. We don't want them to encounter these cases, but when and if they do, we would just like to make sure they're prepared, so hopefully they can have a successful prosecution," Severt said.

During the training, officials were given charts with photos of different animals to show them what a healthy animal should look like, and to help them see if an animal is malnourished or being neglected in any way.

Wetzel County Deputy Dustin Bickerstaff believes the chart is very helpful. He also thinks that the training is a great reminder of how animals should be treated.

"Animals are a part of the family. There's a certain way that you need to treat them. They need attention. You need to make sure that you're caring for them properly, giving them the sort of nutrients and things like that that they need," Bickerstaff said.

Humane Society officials said there are some strong points in West Virginia's law against animal cruelty, but there are also areas officials would like to improve.

This includes make bestiality a crime in West Virginia and providing shelter oversight to animal care facilities throughout the state.