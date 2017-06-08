Anthem Insurance Leaves Ohio

Ohio residents in 20 counties could be left without medical insurance after Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield pulls out of the state.

On both sides of the table representatives aren't happy residents will be left without an insurer offering health care under the Affordable Care Act, but they differ at what the next move should be.

“Don’t mess with this unless you’re really going to fix it, and there is no plan to fix it,” said Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown.

Through Obamacare people in the United States who don't receive health care through either their employer or federal programs had an opportunity to do so from different insurance companies, but now some counties in Ohio are left without that option.

“In the end people lose insurance," Brown told 7News reporter Nick Conigliaro. "This is not some political gain; this is people getting cancer treatment, people getting opiod treatment, people looking out for their children’s healthcare, and you’ve got a bunch of politicians who get health insurance from the government doing this to them and it’s just morally outrageous."

This move by Anthem comes after we've seen insurance companies raising their premiums due to the uncertainty in Congress over the healthcare bill. Brown says this needs to change because it's only effecting the customers negatively.

“Government for the last 6 months has been playing games with health insurance. Talking about repeal and replace, having no idea what to do instead," said Brown. "I’m willing to do what ever it takes, but the White House and Congress are only making it worse.”

In a statement on why they left the state Anthem said, "The Individual market remains volatile and the lack of certainty of funding for cost sharing reduction subsidies...simply does not provide a sustainable path forward to provide affordable plan choices for consumers.”

Senator Brown believes President Trump changing his mind each month is to blame, "We know that this back and forth in Congress, they can’t decide if it’s repeal and replace or if it’s this fix or that fix makes the insurance companies uneasy.”

Ohio Republican Congressman Bill Johnson says the issue is more with the Affordable Care Act than anything else. He believes Congress must act saying, “ObamaCare has failed to meet the grand promises that accompanied it, and it continues to collapse. Today's news about Anthem is just the latest example.”

Senator Brown believes if Congress can step in to stabilize the on going health care issue, Anthem and other insurers would be willing to move back into the state.