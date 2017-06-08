GROW OV looks to lease Intermodal Center

Wheeling City Council has officially given City Manager Robert Herron the greenlight to negotiate a lease for GROW Ohio Valley to open a year-round farmers market inside the Intermodal Center.
A newspaper poll showed that 82% of people are interested in shopping inside of a market like this. GROW OV Executive Director Kenneth Peralta says this has been an idea in the making for 5 years now, and he's optimistic for the future.
"We have our own research and we know that more people are coming into the downtown and it needs a market," Peralta told 7News reporter Nick Conigliaro. "So, we're all working together on this and I feel pretty confident that we're going to get it done."
Peralta went on to say this will also be a great way to bring economic improvement to the area as well. He expects them to have the market opened by next summer, if all goes according to plan.
