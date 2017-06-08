Old Windmill Offers New Family Fun

A new business is now open in Wheeling and they offer food and fun without alcohol.

The old Windmill in North Wheeling was a gas station when it was first built in the early 1900's, but now it's the new hang out. They have dart boards, pool tables, and Foosball inside and outside they have corn hole.

It's free to get in at any time and owner Daniel Millhouse says it's a safe fun environment for the whole family, "All growing up, I've dealt with youth and it's always been a passion of mine. My mother, my grandmothers sort of lead me into it, my grandma was great with kids and just always wanted to help with the kids and just sort of went from that and turned her dream into reality for her," said owner Daniel Millhouse.

The Windmill is open Monday through Saturday 11 until 11.

Their grand opening will be on June 17th from 2 until 8 and there will be live entertainment from Shannon Canterbury and Matt VanFossen.