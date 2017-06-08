WJU Wrestling Team Wins Award

The Wheeling Jesuit Wrestling Team is being awarded for their team artwork.

The team faced off against Chardon State in the NWCA/ELSM Best of Brand "Better Than Good Graphic" category.

The category has to do with graphics used in their team photos and schedules.

A total of 16 schools from across the nation competed in the voting.

The artwork was designed by Shawn Holmes, the owner of Ivy House photography studio in Martins Ferry.

