WJU Wrestling Team Wins Award

The Wheeling Jesuit Wrestling Team is being awarded for their team artwork.
The team faced off against Chardon State in the NWCA/ELSM Best of Brand "Better Than Good Graphic" category.
The category has to do with graphics used in their team photos and schedules.
A total of 16 schools from across the nation competed in the voting.
The artwork was designed by Shawn Holmes, the owner of Ivy House photography studio in Martins Ferry.
