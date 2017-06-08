First Waterfront Story Time Held in Wheeling

More than a hundred kids showed up Thursday afternoon for the first Waterfront Story Time.

The kids heard a few different stories and played some games. They also were entertained by a puppet show!

Organizers say they are excited with the start of this event, and want it to keep growing.

"Any kids are welcome. The program is built for preschool and early elementary, but we have all ages and make it fun for everyone," said Lee Ann Cleary, who is the Children's Specialist at the Ohio County Library.

Scatt Scatterday said, "It's just one more excellent thing that the city of Wheeling offers to it's residents. It makes the quality of life here higher."

These story time events will happen every Thursday in June and July at the Veterans Memorial Amphitheater at Heritage Port.